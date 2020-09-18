iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 1.9%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL)’s stock price were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 14,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 51,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

