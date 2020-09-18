iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 22.6% in August

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the August 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.89. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $62.00.

