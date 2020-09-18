Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

IRWD stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 160.69% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 967.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

