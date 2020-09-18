Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
IRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.
IRWD stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.47.
In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 7,950 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $77,671.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 967.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,689 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 387,960 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,558 shares during the period.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.
Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.