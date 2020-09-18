iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Nickel Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJN) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.15 and last traded at $60.57. Approximately 1,233 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.76.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.01.

