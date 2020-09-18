iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJGB) Shares Up 1.6%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJGB) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.63 and last traded at $43.63. Approximately 1,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.94.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.