iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO) Stock Price Down 1.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:BJO)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.84 and last traded at $36.15. 81,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 32,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.43.

