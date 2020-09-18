Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,508 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,902% compared to the typical volume of 525 put options.
Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.
In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 68.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.