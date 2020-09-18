Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,508 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,902% compared to the typical volume of 525 put options.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. Wendys has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.29 million. Wendys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wendys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Wendys by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Wendys by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 19.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendys by 68.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

