Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,640 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.18% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,656,217 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,596 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,896,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,124,000 after purchasing an additional 131,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,919 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after purchasing an additional 58,276 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,528,891 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $24,372,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $126,000.00. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Investors Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $7.83 on Friday. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

