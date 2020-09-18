Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.22. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 1.92% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

