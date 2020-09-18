Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWM)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $55.55. Approximately 4,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.32.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

Invesco Russell MidCap Equal Weight ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EQWM)

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Mid Core Portfolio, formerly Powershares Dynamic Mid Cap Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dynamic Mid Cap Intellidex Index (the Mid Cap Intellidex). The Mid Cap Intellidex consists of 100 United States stocks selected by the AMEX (the Intellidex Provider).

