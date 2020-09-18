Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) Trading Up 1.5%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) shares rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.02 and last traded at $22.02. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 74.96% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

