Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVZ. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $11.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Invesco has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,601.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan purchased 290,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,559.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,747,000 after buying an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,488,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,821,000 after buying an additional 1,654,273 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,789,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after buying an additional 1,126,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 739.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 936,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after buying an additional 824,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.