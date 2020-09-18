Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Up 3.5%

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.37. 5,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 41,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.