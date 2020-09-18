Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Up 5.2%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.23. 547,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 473,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Get Interface alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Interface had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 29.22%. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Interface in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Interface by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface Company Profile (NASDAQ:TILE)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.