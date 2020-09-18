InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IDCC. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.52. InterDigital Wireless has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InterDigital Wireless news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $608,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 149,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

