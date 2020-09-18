Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BWS Financial upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

IPAR stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.43. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

