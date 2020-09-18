Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. Insulet has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $233.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 799.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.27.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Insulet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after buying an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Insulet by 167.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Insulet by 16.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

