Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -279.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zynga by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after acquiring an additional 489,963 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zynga by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,767,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,506,000 after acquiring an additional 567,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,876,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,506,000 after acquiring an additional 503,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 172.0% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after buying an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

