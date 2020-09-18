Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Insider Sells 4,470 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $93,646.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,187.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 25 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $512.25.

On Monday, August 10th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,186 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $25,902.24.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth $68,521,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 38.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,175 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 301.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

