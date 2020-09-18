Insider Selling: Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director Sells 740 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $147,563.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,966.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $199.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.69 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4,020.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,044,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

