Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells 1,616 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,616 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $96,604.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 80,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sunrun stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,946.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,083,644 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 76,037 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after buying an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

