Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $474,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kara Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $476,300.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,772,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,213,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,874,000 after purchasing an additional 821,645 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after purchasing an additional 777,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,227,000 after purchasing an additional 638,896 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

