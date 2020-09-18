Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $718,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,228.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $714,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $766,350.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average is $48.36. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 435.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

