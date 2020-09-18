Insider Selling: Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $181,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,361.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lauren Bullaro Riker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, August 11th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 8,180 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $494,890.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 6,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $296,820.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $64.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,293,000 after acquiring an additional 318,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74,009 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,919,000 after acquiring an additional 333,710 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,104,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Pacira Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 754,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 230,403 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.