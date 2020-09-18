Insider Selling: New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Sells 224,903 Shares of Stock

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 224,903 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $7,725,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,982,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,650,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 285,637 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $9,243,213.32.

On Friday, September 11th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 392,610 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $12,842,273.10.

NFE opened at $34.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.22. New Fortress Energy LLC has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $39.09.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $94.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.69%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFE shares. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

