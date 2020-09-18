Insider Selling: Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $226,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medallia stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.25. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $115.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medallia will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Medallia during the second quarter valued at $11,603,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 789.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,037,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 921,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Medallia by 542.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 283,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

