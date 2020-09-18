Insider Selling: Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells 3,819 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $402,102.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,826.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.15 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

