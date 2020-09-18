Insider Selling: Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Sells $60,046.32 in Stock

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 19,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $60,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $51.21 million, a P/E ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BWEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

