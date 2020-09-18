Insider Buying: State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Purchases 1,235 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $17,611.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,375.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ STFC opened at $14.06 on Friday. State Auto Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $616.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.
State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.30. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $358.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.10 million. Equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 72.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
