Insider Buying: State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Purchases 1,235 Shares of Stock

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Jason Earl Berkey bought 1,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $17,611.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,375.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $14.06 on Friday. State Auto Financial Corp has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $616.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.30. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $358.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.10 million. Equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub downgraded State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of State Auto Financial in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Auto Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 49.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 28.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 72.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in State Auto Financial by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

