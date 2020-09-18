Insider Buying: Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Purchases 1,400 Shares of Stock

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.43 per share, with a total value of C$13,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,222.

Peter W. Stephen Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of Mullen Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. Mullen Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$3.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.05.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd will post 0.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.89.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

