Insider Buying: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Insider Acquires $190,850.00 in Stock

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.17 per share, with a total value of $190,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:IMVT opened at $38.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.95. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $1,256,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 10.1% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 1,917.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter worth $15,219,000. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

