Insider Buying: Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CFO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CI opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.40.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

