Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

INO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INO opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -261.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.48% and a net margin of 1,291.83%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,991.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,934 shares of company stock worth $4,570,956. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 992,487 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $74,113,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 150,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.