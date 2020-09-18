Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.64 Per Share

Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Ingredion has raised its dividend payment by 32.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.71. Ingredion has a one year low of $59.11 and a one year high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.25). Ingredion had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

