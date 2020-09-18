INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of INFORMA PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $10.40 on Thursday. INFORMA PLC/S has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.34.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

