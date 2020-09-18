Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s share price fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $320.24 and last traded at $322.47. Approximately 3,409,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 1,160,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.56.

The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $1,420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,927,620.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,302 shares of company stock worth $11,158,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Illumina by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

