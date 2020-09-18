iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Trading Up 7.2%

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s share price was up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 155,825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 293,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Several analysts recently commented on ICAD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 75.69% and a negative net margin of 69.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that iCAD Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $52,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,196.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 24,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $247,301.75. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 195,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,794 shares of company stock valued at $658,688. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in iCAD in the second quarter worth $182,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iCAD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iCAD by 376.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

