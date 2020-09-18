Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Sets New 1-Year High at $524.00

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 524 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.79), with a volume of 125281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521 ($6.81).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -31.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 479.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.89.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

