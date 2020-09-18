Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Hubbell worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $143.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.18. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.