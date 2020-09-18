Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.66. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hub Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 256,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

