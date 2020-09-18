Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.66. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $51.89 on Friday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.03.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. AJO LP acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

