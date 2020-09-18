HSBC (LON:HSBA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $313.20

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 313.20 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.14), with a volume of 24104296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.80 ($4.22).

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 410.31 ($5.36).

The company has a market cap of $63.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 394.68.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,202.40).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

