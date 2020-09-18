Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Trading 5.9% Higher

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.11. 421,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 482% from the average session volume of 72,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

HOOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $242.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 247.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 12,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $149,047.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 114.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hookipa Pharma by 81.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

