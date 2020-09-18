HL Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Friday, August 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.11 on Thursday. HL Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.98.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.