Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HFG opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.84) on Friday. Hilton Food Group has a 12 month low of GBX 711 ($9.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.67). The company has a market cap of $992.85 million and a P/E ratio of 30.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,132.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.01.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

