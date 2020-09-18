HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Trading Down 6%

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR)’s stock price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 4,107,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,843,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 306.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 54.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 942,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in HighPoint Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

