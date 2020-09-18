Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Downgraded to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $32.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Hexcel by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 254.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Hexcel by 64.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

