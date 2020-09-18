Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Sidoti

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) had its price target raised by Sidoti from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MLHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Herman Miller has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.94 and a beta of 1.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.98. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $626.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after buying an additional 857,030 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,699,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 730,103 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Herman Miller by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 266,778 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,311,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Herman Miller by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.