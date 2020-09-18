Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading 6.9% Higher

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.64. Approximately 3,002,220 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,801,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

HP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.06.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 231.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,606,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,565,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,553 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,779.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 843,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after purchasing an additional 798,321 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 175.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 658,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 285.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 878,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,135,000 after buying an additional 650,562 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

