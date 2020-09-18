Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.60.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.84, for a total transaction of $411,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,473 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $196.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

